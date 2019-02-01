Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Idrissa Gueye, who has been nursing a groin problem, was the subject of a failed £26.2m bid from Paris St-Germain on transfer deadline day

TEAM NEWS

Everton will assess the fitness of Idrissa Gueye and Yerry Mina, who both missed Tuesday's win at Huddersfield because of respective groin and foot injuries.

Lucas Digne is suspended as a result of his sending off in that game, while Phil Jagielka remains sidelined.

Defender Willy Boly is available for Wolves after serving a three-match suspension.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury concerns.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Wolves will be confident of further dampening the mood around Goodison Park as they head to Merseyside on the back of six wins in the last 10 games, and two points ahead of their opponents.

Minutes after the FA Cup exit at Millwall, one of my Evertonian friends sent me a message: 'That's our season over in January'. Marco Silva has to try and rid that feeling around the club. Although they didn't play well in midweek, the win and clean sheet at Huddersfield was a start.

This match will be a different test though. They will be more than aware of how Wolves have ruffled the feathers of bigger names than Everton already this season. The Black Country side are on course for the highest-placed finish by a newly-promoted team for 18 years.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton got the result they needed against Huddersfield on Tuesday and I think they will do the same on Saturday, although it will not be easy against a Wolves team who are back in form.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in the past seven meetings - all in the Premier League - although five were drawn.

Wolves' solitary victory in their last 14 league and cup games away to Everton came in the top flight in September 1979 (D5, L8).

Everton

The Toffees have won 21 of their past 25 home matches in all competitions in February, losing just once.

Everton could win consecutive Premier League fixtures for only the second time this season, after a run of three victories in a row between September and October.

They are on a 10-match winning streak at home to newly-promoted teams.

However, Everton have won just one of their eight Premier League matches this season against teams starting the day higher in the table - losing the last four in a row.

Marco Silva's side have only averaged a point per game over the past 11 league fixtures (W3, D2, L6).

Richarlison has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Everton this season, the same tally as Wayne Rooney when he finished as the club's top goalscorer in 2017-18.

