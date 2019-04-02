National League
Eastleigh0Barnet0

Eastleigh v Barnet

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Hare
  • 6Hobson
  • 19Hollands
  • 15Wynter
  • 14Boyce
  • 3Green
  • 17Miley
  • 10Yeates
  • 26Matthews
  • 18Williamson

Substitutes

  • 4Gobern
  • 7McKnight
  • 9McCallum
  • 11Zebroski
  • 16Dennett

Barnet

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Alexander
  • 3Johnson
  • 18Fonguck
  • 6Robson
  • 4Reynolds
  • 16Taylor
  • 21Elito
  • 26Sweeney
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 10Coulthirst

Substitutes

  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 7Tarpey
  • 11Sparkes
  • 13Matrevics
  • 14Akinola
Referee:
Josh Smith

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient402212663283578
2Salford412210967392876
3Solihull Moors412291066402675
4Wrexham412191149341572
5Fylde401815763342969
6Harrogate4119111173512268
7Eastleigh40208125248468
8Ebbsfleet4118111259392065
9Gateshead40188145041962
10Sutton United411613125051-161
11Barrow411511154647-156
12Chesterfield411216134847152
13Bromley411410175660-452
14Hartlepool411313155056-652
15Halifax411118123536-151
16Barnet401312153644-851
17Maidenhead United41155214263-2150
18Dag & Red41139194552-748
19Boreham Wood411115154454-1048
20Dover411211185062-1247
21Havant & Waterlooville41912205672-1639
22Aldershot4199233163-3236
23Braintree4187264174-3331
24Maidstone United4086263269-3730
