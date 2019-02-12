Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 3.
Aldershot Town 0-3 Solihull Moors
-
- From the section Conference
Nathan Blissett scored a hat-trick as Solihull Moors climbed to the top of the National League with a 3-0 win at Aldershot.
Blissett netted after 14 minutes and then added a second with 17 minutes to go, before heading in a third in stoppage time against an Aldershot side who barely registered a chance on goal.
Solihull took the lead as Blissett finished off a move which saw Jamey Osborne's free-kick to the back post headed down by Liam Daly.
With just under 30 minutes gone, Aldershot had their best opening of the game as Bernard Mensah took a quick free-kick to play in John Goddard, whose effort brought a good save out of Ryan Boot.
Solihull kept up the pressure in the second half and Adi Yussuf shot over from close range following Jamie Reckord's cross.
Blissett doubled the visitors' lead when substitute Jermaine Hylton slipped the ball through to the forward, who chipped it over goalkeeper Will Mannion.
The striker then headed over the onrushing Mannion four minutes into stoppage time to send his side top and leave Aldershot in the bottom three, five points adrift of safety.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 13Mannion
- 6Elokobi
- 12Bernard
- 8HowellSubstituted forMcDonaghat 67'minutes
- 24Finney
- 22Menayese
- 4McDonnell
- 17Booty
- 26GoddardSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
- 9RendellSubstituted forGallagherat 81'minutes
- 20Mensah
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 15Lelan
- 16Gallagher
- 23McDonagh
- 25Grant
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 3Reckord
- 5Daly
- 4Storer
- 25VaughanSubstituted forWilliamsat 79'minutes
- 6Gudger
- 7Osborne
- 8Carter
- 24HawkridgeSubstituted forHyltonat 67'minutes
- 9YussufSubstituted forCarlineat 85'minutes
- 13Blissett
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 10Hylton
- 12Carline
- 15Flowers
- 26Agboola
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 1,199
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 3.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 3. Nathan Blissett (Solihull Moors).
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Adi Yussuf.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Scott Rendell.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Tyrone Williams replaces Lee Vaughan.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 2. Nathan Blissett (Solihull Moors).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Gerry McDonagh replaces Luke Howell.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Jermaine Hylton replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Reece Grant replaces John Goddard.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 1.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 1. Nathan Blissett (Solihull Moors).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.