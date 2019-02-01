Maidenhead United P-P Dagenham & Redbridge

Maidenhead United's National League match against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday has been postponed because of "snow and icy conditions".

The game at York Road was called off 24 hours in advance after consultation with the National League and referee.

"With no likelihood of any changes to the current state of play of the pitch, the game has been postponed," said the Daggers in a statement.

No new date has been confirmed for the rearranged fixture.