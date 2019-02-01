Maidenhead United P-P Dagenham & Redbridge

Maidenhead United's National League match against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday has been postponed because of "snow and icy conditions".

The game at York Road was called off 24 hours in advance after consultation with the National League and referee.

"With no likelihood of any changes to the current state of play of the pitch, the game has been postponed," said the Daggers in a statement.

No new date has been confirmed for the rearranged fixture.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
