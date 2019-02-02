Scottish Championship
Falkirk1Queen of Sth0

Falkirk v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 28McKenna
  • 23Dixon
  • 7Petravicius
  • 6Paton
  • 16McShane
  • 21Osman
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 8Todorov
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 22McKee
  • 24Lavery
  • 27Waddington

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 30Maguire
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 21Wilson
  • 9Aird
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 12McGrath
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 27Irving
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Fraser Aird (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk).

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Andy Stirling.

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

William Edjenguele (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Paul Paton (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Queen of the South 0. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Dixon.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr23126538211742
2Ross County23126537211642
3Dundee Utd2311663330339
4Inverness CT2371243228433
5Queen of Sth237973426830
6Morton237882432-829
7Dunfermline237792328-528
8Alloa2358102333-1023
9Partick Thistle2364132335-1222
10Falkirk2356122134-1321
View full Scottish Championship table

