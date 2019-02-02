Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Dunfermline Athletic v Ross County
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 2Williamson
- 14DevineBooked at 24mins
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 17Thomson
- 19Vincent
- 28CraigenBooked at 9mins
- 7Higginbotham
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 12Anderson
Substitutes
- 11Connolly
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 23Smith
- 26Todd
- 35Blair
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 28van der Weg
- 18Semple
- 10McManus
- 8Lindsay
- 6Draper
- 16Spence
- 9Mckay
- 19Graham
Substitutes
- 7Gardyne
- 12Boyle
- 14Mullin
- 21Munro
- 27Stewart
- 31Armstrong
- 44Grivosti
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).
Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenny van der Weg (Ross County).
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).
Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Hand ball by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Lindsay.
Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
