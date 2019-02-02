Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Ross County0

Dunfermline Athletic v Ross County

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 2Williamson
  • 14DevineBooked at 24mins
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Vincent
  • 28CraigenBooked at 9mins
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 12Anderson

Substitutes

  • 11Connolly
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 23Smith
  • 26Todd
  • 35Blair

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 28van der Weg
  • 18Semple
  • 10McManus
  • 8Lindsay
  • 6Draper
  • 16Spence
  • 9Mckay
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 7Gardyne
  • 12Boyle
  • 14Mullin
  • 21Munro
  • 27Stewart
  • 31Armstrong
  • 44Grivosti
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).

Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kenny van der Weg (Ross County).

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).

Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Hand ball by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Lindsay.

Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23127437201743
2Ayr23117537211640
3Dundee Utd2311663330339
4Inverness CT2371243228433
5Queen of Sth237973426830
6Morton237882432-829
7Dunfermline236892228-626
8Alloa235992332-924
9Partick Thistle2364132335-1222
10Falkirk2356122134-1321
View full Scottish Championship table

