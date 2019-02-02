Scottish Championship
Alloa0Ayr0

Alloa Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 8Robertson
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 23Shields
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 19Zanatta
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 9Hamilton
  • 12Aitchison
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 29Miller
  • 18Murdoch
  • 23Docherty
  • 11McDaid
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 8Crawford
  • 9Moore
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 25McCowan
  • 28Cadden
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23127437201743
2Ayr23117537211640
3Dundee Utd2311663330339
4Inverness CT2371243228433
5Queen of Sth237973426830
6Morton237882432-829
7Dunfermline236892228-626
8Alloa235992332-924
9Partick Thistle2364132335-1222
10Falkirk2356122134-1321
View full Scottish Championship table

