Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Alloa Athletic v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 8Robertson
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 23Shields
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 19Zanatta
- 10Trouten
Substitutes
- 7Cawley
- 9Hamilton
- 12Aitchison
- 14Brown
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 30Muirhead
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 29Miller
- 18Murdoch
- 23Docherty
- 11McDaid
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 8Crawford
- 9Moore
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 25McCowan
- 28Cadden
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.