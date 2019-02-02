Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dundee United v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 49Seaman
- 55Connolly
- 30Reynolds
- 3Booth
- 18Butcher
- 47Harkes
- 25Smith
- 50Pawlett
- 10Clark
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 4Frans
- 7McMullan
- 8Fyvie
- 9Sow
- 12Stanton
- 15Nesbitt
- 34Laidlaw
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 14Tumilty
- 2KildaySubstituted forWaddellat 36'minutes
- 4Buchanan
- 3Iredale
- 7Millar
- 15Dykes
- 8McAlister
- 20Kiltie
- 11McHugh
- 44Dallas
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 5Waddell
- 6Telfer
- 10Thomson
- 12Tidser
- 17O'Connell
- 18Oliver
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Dylan Dykes (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Andrew Dallas (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Kerr Waddell replaces Lee Kilday because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Cameron Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Morton 0. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Clark.
Callum Booth (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
(Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Nicky Clark.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jim McAlister (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Kiltie (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Morton 0. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Match report to follow.