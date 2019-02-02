Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 21Mackay
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 6McCart
- 29McHattie
- 7Polworth
- 15Welsh
- 4Chalmers
- 17McDonald
- 9Austin
- 19White
Substitutes
- 3Tremarco
- 5Donaldson
- 8McCauley
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 33Mackinnon
- 35Macgregor
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 31McMillan
- 43Saunders
- 5Anderson
- 2Elliott
- 17Slater
- 8Bannigan
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 19Storey
Substitutes
- 6McGinty
- 9Doolan
- 11Harkins
- 16McCarthy
- 23Sneddon
- 29Coulibaly
- 30Mansell
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Cammie Mackay.
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Anderson.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 0, Partick Thistle 2. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 0, Partick Thistle 1. Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Slater.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Cammie Mackay.
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Anderson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.