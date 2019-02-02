Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Partick Thistle2

Inverness CT v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 21Mackay
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 6McCart
  • 29McHattie
  • 7Polworth
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 17McDonald
  • 9Austin
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 3Tremarco
  • 5Donaldson
  • 8McCauley
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 33Mackinnon
  • 35Macgregor

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 31McMillan
  • 43Saunders
  • 5Anderson
  • 2Elliott
  • 17Slater
  • 8Bannigan
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 19Storey

Substitutes

  • 6McGinty
  • 9Doolan
  • 11Harkins
  • 16McCarthy
  • 23Sneddon
  • 29Coulibaly
  • 30Mansell
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Cammie Mackay.

Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 0, Partick Thistle 2. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 0, Partick Thistle 1. Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Slater.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Cammie Mackay.

Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr23126538211742
2Ross County23126537211642
3Dundee Utd2311663330339
4Inverness CT2371243228433
5Queen of Sth237973426830
6Morton237882432-829
7Dunfermline237792328-528
8Alloa2358102333-1023
9Partick Thistle2364132335-1222
10Falkirk2356122134-1321
View full Scottish Championship table

