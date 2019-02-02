Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Airdrieonians v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2O'Neil
- 4Crighton
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 5Millar
- 6Gallagher
- 8Conroy
- 11McIntosh
- 10Glass
- 9Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Carrick
- 14Wilkie
- 15Robertson
- 16Campbell
- 17McKenzie
- 18Edwards
- 19Page
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 6Carswell
- 18van Schaik
- 12Ferguson
- 2Ballantyne
- 15Paton
- 8Hutton
- 10Forbes
- 11Barr
- 20Thomas
- 7Melingui
Substitutes
- 5Perry
- 9Gallagher
- 16Armour
- 21Brennan
- 23Thomson
- 55Barr
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by David Hutton.
Attempt saved. Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ferguson (Dumbarton).
Hand ball by Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Henk van Schaik (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Grant Adam.
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).
David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by David Hutton.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Hand ball by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Dumbarton 0. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leighton McIntosh.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.