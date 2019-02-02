Scottish League One
Airdrieonians1Dumbarton0

Airdrieonians v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Crighton
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 5Millar
  • 6Gallagher
  • 8Conroy
  • 11McIntosh
  • 10Glass
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Carrick
  • 14Wilkie
  • 15Robertson
  • 16Campbell
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Edwards
  • 19Page

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 6Carswell
  • 18van Schaik
  • 12Ferguson
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 15Paton
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Forbes
  • 11Barr
  • 20Thomas
  • 7Melingui

Substitutes

  • 5Perry
  • 9Gallagher
  • 16Armour
  • 21Brennan
  • 23Thomson
  • 55Barr
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by David Hutton.

Attempt saved. Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Ferguson (Dumbarton).

Hand ball by Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Henk van Schaik (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Grant Adam.

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).

David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by David Hutton.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Hand ball by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Dumbarton 0. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leighton McIntosh.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers23126550292142
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2311393235-336
5Airdrieonians23103103228433
6Montrose239593036-632
7Stranraer2165102632-623
8Brechin2264122838-1022
9Dumbarton2355133141-1020
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
