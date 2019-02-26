Substitution, East Fife. Anton Dowds replaces Jonathan Court.
East Fife v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 12Murdoch
- 3Docherty
- 17Meggatt
- 2Dunsmore
- 7Watson
- 16DavidsonBooked at 9mins
- 18Linton
- 8Slattery
- 9CourtSubstituted forDowdsat 73'minutes
- 19Currie
Substitutes
- 5Dunlop
- 10Smith
- 14Watt
- 15Dowds
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4LittleBooked at 69mins
- 5O'Brien
- 3Gold
- 7Kader
- 8McKennaBooked at 36mins
- 6Whatley
- 11Linn
- 10Donnelly
- 9WallaceSubstituted forSpenceat 23'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Spence
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Swankie
- 18Hamilton
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Broque Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Booking
Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Court (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Foul by Jonathan Court (East Fife).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Gold.
Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Court (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rory Currie (East Fife).
Broque Watson (East Fife) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 1, Arbroath 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 1, Arbroath 1.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).
Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Booking
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Jonathan Court (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.