Montrose v Brechin City
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 21mins
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 7Webster
- 22Cregg
- 8Watson
- 12Harrington
- 11Milne
- 9Rennie
- 23Henderson
Substitutes
- 2Masson
- 3Fotheringham
- 6McLean
- 16Johnston
- 17Redman
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 22ThomsonBooked at 18mins
- 17Toshney
- 5Hill
- 3Burns
- 10Sinclair
- 2McLean
- 14Smith
- 21Kavanagh
- 9Jackson
- 7Orsi
Substitutes
- 12Lynas
- 15Morena
- 23Trialist
- 24Bowman
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Lewis Toshney (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 3, Brechin City 2. Euan Henderson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell.
Attempt missed. Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Patrick Cregg.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 2, Brechin City 2. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell.
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Toshney (Brechin City).
Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Foul by Euan Henderson (Montrose).
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ryan Harrington (Montrose) because of an injury.
Booking
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Craig Thomson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 2. Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 1. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Kavanagh.
Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 0. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Rennie.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.