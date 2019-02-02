Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 8Gillespie
- 24Barjonas
- 14Wedderburn
- 11Dingwall
- 15Nisbet
- 7Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 9Buchanan
- 12Matthews
- 16Flanagan
- 18McKay
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Travis
- 4Whyte
- 3Eckersley
- 8Bain
- 6Reilly
- 11MacKintosh
- 10Coupe
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12Easton
- 14Moore
- 15Malone
- 16Trialist
- 17Aitken
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Tony Dingwall.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tony Dingwall.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.
Attempt blocked. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Dean Lyness.
Attempt saved. Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).
Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Hand ball by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.