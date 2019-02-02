Scottish League One
Raith Rovers1Forfar0

Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 8Gillespie
  • 24Barjonas
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 11Dingwall
  • 15Nisbet
  • 7Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Matthews
  • 16Flanagan
  • 18McKay
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Travis
  • 4Whyte
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 6Reilly
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 10Coupe
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Moore
  • 15Malone
  • 16Trialist
  • 17Aitken
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Tony Dingwall.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tony Dingwall.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.

Attempt blocked. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Dean Lyness.

Attempt saved. Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Hand ball by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers23126550292142
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2311393235-336
5Airdrieonians23103103228433
6Montrose239593036-632
7Stranraer2165102632-623
8Brechin2264122838-1022
9Dumbarton2355133141-1020
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
