Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elgin City v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 16WilsonSubstituted forSutherlandat 76'minutes
- 4McHardyBooked at 19mins
- 14Bronsky
- 3Lowdon
- 17Maciver
- 6McGovern
- 7OmarBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWilsonat 75'minutes
- 10Roberts
- 9McLeish
- 18Morrison
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 11Sutherland
- 12Hester
- 15Wilson
- 19Scott
- 20Hay
- 25Loveland
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Summers
- 5McLaren
- 6GibsonSubstituted forGrantat 69'minutes
- 3McLean
- 7McGroryBooked at 34mins
- 4McKernon
- 8Roberts
- 11Moore
- 9HawkeBooked at 74mins
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 15Grant
- 16Bradley
- 18East
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Booking
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. James Grant replaces Scott Gibson.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Queen's Park 2. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Hawke.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Maciver.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Callum Wilson.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Elgin City).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt blocked. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McLean (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Queen's Park 1. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin McGrory.
Foul by Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Dominic McLaren.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park).
Second Half
Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Queen's Park 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Queen's Park 0.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.