Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Albion Rovers 1. Jack Breen (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 19Shepherd
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 25Breen
- 7Smith
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 11Taylor
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 26Galbraith
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 6Fagan
- 5Krones
- 3Trialist
- 4Wharton
- 8Fotheringham
- 7Reilly
- 10Escuriola
- 11Wilson
- 9Newell
Substitutes
- 12Ross
- 14Watson
- 15McMahon
- 16McGeough
- 17Potts
- 18Gordon
- 19Russell
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gerard Hernando Escuriola (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Trialist (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 1. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).
Jack Breen (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Krones (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 1. George Newell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.
Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Jason Krones (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.