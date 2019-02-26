Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Berwick Rangers v Annan Athletic
-
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Allison
- 2Forbes
- 16Brydon
- 6Hume
- 12Cook
- 21Brown
- 22Blues
- 14Barr
- 18Ogilvie
- 9Healy
- 19Adamson
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 4O'Kane
- 5Wilson
- 10Aloulou
- 11Murphy
- 15McIlduff
- 17Rose
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 7Wallace
- 8Bradley
- 4Wilson
- 9Smith
- 11Fergusson
- 10MuirBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Creaney
- 15Watson
- 16Johnston
- 18Murphy
- 20Nade
Referee:
- Barry Cook
Attendance:
- 323
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Attempt blocked. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Douglas Brydon.
Attempt blocked. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Annan Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Annan Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).
Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Attempt missed. Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).
(Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Annan Athletic 1. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Wilson with a cross.
Booking
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.