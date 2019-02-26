Scottish League Two
Berwick0Annan Athletic1

Berwick Rangers v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Allison
  • 2Forbes
  • 16Brydon
  • 6Hume
  • 12Cook
  • 21Brown
  • 22Blues
  • 14Barr
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 9Healy
  • 19Adamson

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 4O'Kane
  • 5Wilson
  • 10Aloulou
  • 11Murphy
  • 15McIlduff
  • 17Rose

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Strapp
  • 7Wallace
  • 8Bradley
  • 4Wilson
  • 9Smith
  • 11Fergusson
  • 10MuirBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Creaney
  • 15Watson
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Murphy
  • 20Nade
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
323

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Attempt blocked. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Douglas Brydon.

Attempt blocked. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Annan Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Annan Athletic 1.

Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).

Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

Attempt missed. Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).

(Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Hume.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Annan Athletic 1. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Wilson with a cross.

Booking

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead25183448183057
2Edinburgh City25174447173055
3Clyde25165441202153
4Annan Athletic26135845281744
5Elgin25112124149-835
6Stirling26104123535034
7Cowdenbeath2585123131029
8Queen's Park2578102832-429
9Berwick2442182163-4214
10Albion2614211761-447
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories