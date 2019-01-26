Neil Lennon: Head coach suspended by club, unlikely to take charge again

Neil Lennon has won 59 of his 123 matches in charge of Hibs

Hibernian have suspended head coach Neil Lennon and it's unlikely he will take charge of the club again, the BBC has learned.

It follows an exchange between the Northern Irishman and several employees of the Easter Road club on Friday.

The 47-year-old was not expected to be in charge for Sunday's Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren.

And it is unclear whether Lennon's assistant Garry Parker will be in the dugout in Paisley.

Hibs, who won promotion under Lennon in 2017, are eighth in the table and have lost two and drawn three of their past five league matches.

The Easter Road side will take on Raith Rovers in next month's Scottish Cup last-16 tie.