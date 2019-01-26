Anders Dreyer: St Mirren sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger on loan

From the section

Anders Dreyer won both of his Denmark Under-21 caps last year

St Mirren have signed winger Anders Dreyer on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the rest of the season.

Dreyer, 20, has represented his country up to under-21 level and has played for Brighton's under-23 side since joining the club from Esbjerg in August.

The Buddies host Hibernian on Sunday and Dreyer could feature.

Oran Kearney's side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, one point below Dundee.

