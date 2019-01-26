FA Cup: Arsenal v Man Utd most-watched match of 2018-19 domestic season

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd

FA Cup fourth round on the BBC Date: 25-28 January Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round win over Arsenal attracted a peak audience of 7.6 million on BBC One.

It makes Friday's game the most watched of the 2018-19 domestic season so far.

In the third round, 6.6 million tuned in to watch Wolves beat Liverpool and 5.3 million saw Newport County's famous win over Leicester on the BBC.

BBC One will be showing Millwall against Everton on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off) and Chelsea against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday (18:00).

More than two million browsers followed the live text and read the match report on the BBC Sport website.

The draw for the fifth round is live on BBC One's The One Show from 19:00 on Monday.

Mark Chapman will present the draw and will be joined in the studio by two-time Arsenal FA Cup winner Ian Wright and former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott, a seven-time Women's FA Cup winner.

Gary Lineker, an FA Cup winner with Tottenham in 1991, will present Saturday and Sunday's live games on BBC One.

On Saturday, Dan Walker previews the fourth-round ties on Football Focus on BBC One from 12:00.

The programme comes live from Fratton Park where League One leaders Portsmouth host Championship QPR. Walker will be joined by Scott and former Pompey defender Sylvain Distin, who won the FA Cup with the club in 2008.

Jason Mohammad and guests react to Saturday's action on FA Cup Final Score on BBC One from 16:30, which can also be watched on the Red Button, BBC Sport website, mobile, tablet and connected TV from 14:30.

BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will have commentary of nine games across the fourth-round weekend. BBC local radio stations up and down the country will provide commentary from all 16 ties on the BBC Sport website and app.

You can also follow in-play clips of all the goals and key incidents from Saturday's games that do not kick-off at 15:00 shortly after they have happened.

There is a Match of the Day FA Cup highlights show on both Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

Gabby Logan presents Saturday's programme from 22:20, while Manish Bhasin fronts Sunday's edition at 22:30.