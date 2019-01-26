Medhi Benatia: Juventus defender leaving & Martin Caceres set to return

Martin Caceres arrived for his medical at Juventus on Saturday

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed centre-back Medhi Benatia is leaving the club, with the Serie A leaders set to re-sign Uruguay defender Martin Caceres as his replacement.

Moroccon Benatia, 31, is reported to be joining Al Duhail in Qatar in a deal worth 10m euros (£8.6m).

He joined the Italian champions on loan from Bayern Munich in 2016, before signing permanently a year later.

"It wouldn't make sense to keep a player who is reluctant," said Allegri.

"Benatia made a choice and the club evaluated and accepted his request."

Former Barcelona and Southampton centre-back Caceres, 31, is having a medical before a move from Lazio, who Juventus face in the league on Sunday.

It will be his fourth spell at the club.

"I know Caceres and he can give a lot to Juventus," Allegri added.

"He is a player who is ready to go here, while others would take more time settling in, learning the environment."