Alex Brooks: Goalkeeper joins Birmingham City from Sheffield United

Damson Park, home of Birmingham City Women

Birmingham City Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Alex Brooks from Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old former Manchester City youngster's arrival was completed before Thursday's Women's Super League transfer deadline.

But the WSL club chose not to release the news until Saturday lunchtime.

Brooks' arrival from Championship side United follows the departure of previous number one Ann-Katrin Berger from Blues to WSL rivals Chelsea.

The former England Under-18s captain will compete with Hannah Hampton to be the new first-choice keeper when Blues resume their season at Chelsea on Sunday (27 January, 14:00 GMT).

Blues Women, who also signed Everton forward Claudia Walker on loan until the end of the season on deadline day. currently stand fourth in the WSL, six points behind leaders Man City.

