Megan Connolly: Brighton & Hove Albion Women sign Ireland midfielder

Megan Connolly last played for the Republic of Ireland in a 2019 World Cup qualifier against Norway in June

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed Republic of Ireland international midfielder Megan Connolly on a deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old returns to Europe having spent more than three years playing for Florida State University while studying sports management.

Connolly could make her debut at Manchester City on Sunday.

She made her debut for Ireland against the United States as a 17-year-old in January 2015.

"We are delighted to bring in a young player of Megan's quality to the club," Brighton manager Hope Powell told the club website.

"She has enjoyed a successful career playing college football out in the States, and already has senior international experience with Ireland."

