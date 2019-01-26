FA Cup: Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman wants to 'pack job in' after Derby defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County highlights

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman said the referee "potentially cost us £250,000" and he felt like quitting his job after his side 's 1-0 defeat by Derby in the FA Cup fourth round.

League One Accrington played more than half an hour with 10 men after Premier League official Jonathan Moss sent off midfielder Daniel Barlaser for two bookable offences with score still 0-0.

Coleman was angry with the second booking and told BBC Radio 5 live: "He couldn't wait to get the yellow card out to send him off."

He added: "I feel like packing in. I want to go to the chairman.

"I won't but 90% of my body wants to go: 'Listen, I've had enough, I can't take this any more.'"

Barlaser, who is on loan from Newcastle United, was cautioned in the third minute for a foul on Harry Wilson before being dismissed in the 59th minute for a challenge on David Nugent.

Derby scored a 78th-minute winner through Martyn Waghorn.

However, the Championship club also finished with 10 men - Moss showing Jayden Bogle a straight red card for a 90th-minute foul on Paul Smyth when the Accrington player was clean through.

Coleman - who is in his second spell in charge of Accrington - said Moss had "potentially cost us £250,000 because of an appalling decision".

"I feel physically sick," he added. "I don't know if it's because he's a Premier League referee he thinks he can rule the roost. It's sickening.

"Everyone was magnificent today apart from one person."