Dijon 2-0 Monaco: Strugglers beaten after Henry sacking

Henry's last game in charge was Monaco's French Cup defeat by second-tier Metz on Tuesday

Monaco were beaten by fellow Ligue 1 strugglers Dijon in their first game since sacking boss Thierry Henry.

Former France international Henry was dismissed on Thursday after just three months in charge, having collected five wins from his 20 games as manager.

Leonardo Jardim was reappointed on Friday, but the Portuguese takes charge in the cup at Guingamp on Tuesday.

Goals from Kwon Chang-Hoon and Naim Sliti lifted Dijon out of the relegation zone.

Defender Naldo, who joined Monaco from Schalke at the beginning of the month, was sent off for a second consecutive game.

Monaco remain one place off the bottom of the table and are three points from safety.

Henry's former assistant Franck Passi took charge of the game against Dijon and said: "These players have the quality. They have what it takes to stay up but they just need for things to click and for it to happen quickly.

"We had chances just like in the past four of five matches but we always make a mistake that kills us."

Line-ups

Dijon

  • 16Allain
  • 26Chafik
  • 18Yambéré
  • 24LautoaBooked at 90mins
  • 5HaddadiBooked at 90mins
  • 14Marié
  • 8Abeid
  • 22KwonSubstituted forKeitaat 82'minutes
  • 10SlitiSubstituted forBalmontat 81'minutes
  • 9SaidBooked at 79mins
  • 11Tavares

Substitutes

  • 1Rúnarsson
  • 2Alphonse
  • 3Bouka Moutou
  • 4Aguerd
  • 12Loiodice
  • 15Balmont
  • 23Keita

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 25Glik
  • 27NaldoBooked at 60mins
  • 32Badiashile Mukinayi
  • 19Sidibe
  • 44FàbregasSubstituted forGolovinat 68'minutes
  • 39HenrichsBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSyllaat 84'minutes
  • 8TielemansBooked at 49minsSubstituted forVainqueurat 68'minutes
  • 2Ballo-Toure
  • 7Rony Lopes
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 5Jemerson
  • 12Vainqueur
  • 16Benaglio
  • 17Golovin
  • 18Pierre Gabriel
  • 28Tuncará Gomes
  • 34Sylla
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamDijonAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home13
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Dijon 2, Monaco 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dijon 2, Monaco 0.

Attempt saved. Jordan Marié (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley Said.

Jules Keita (Dijon) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Mehdi Abeid following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Wesley Lautoa (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wesley Lautoa (Dijon).

Booking

Oussama Haddadi (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).

Florent Balmont (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Mehdi Abeid (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Moussa Sylla replaces Benjamin Henrichs.

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Jules Keita replaces Kwon Chang-Hoon.

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Florent Balmont replaces Naim Sliti.

Attempt saved. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Wesley Said (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wesley Said (Dijon).

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wesley Said (Dijon).

Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.

Radamel Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Dijon).

Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Marié (Dijon).

Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon).

Goal!

Goal! Dijon 2, Monaco 0. Naim Sliti (Dijon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Júlio Tavares.

Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin replaces Cesc Fàbregas.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. William Vainqueur replaces Youri Tielemans.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Oussama Haddadi.

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Naim Sliti (Dijon).

Booking

Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Naldo (Monaco) is shown the red card.

Foul by Naldo (Monaco).

Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jordan Marié.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG19172062105253
2Lille22134536221443
3Lyon21107435251037
4Saint-Étienne2110653225736
5Strasbourg2298538251335
6Nice229761819-134
7Montpellier2088426161032
8Marseille219483431331
9Reims2271051820-231
10Rennes218672927230
11Nîmes228593032-229
12Bordeaux217772323028
13Toulouse216782131-1025
14Nantes2165102628-223
15Angers215882327-423
16Dijon2155111933-1420
17Caen213992029-918
18Amiens2153131836-1818
19Monaco2236131938-1915
20Guingamp2235141646-3014
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories