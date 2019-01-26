FA Cup: Man City through, Newcastle out, Wolves force replay

In-form Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in his past five games

Manchester City thrashed Premier League opponents Burnley to reach the FA Cup fifth round, while Wolves scored an injury-time equaliser to avoid an embarrassing exit at Shrewsbury.

Premier League champions City remain in contention for a clean sweep of four trophies as Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, a Kevin Long own goal and Sergio Aguero earned a thumping 5-0 win over the Clarets.

League One Shrewsbury were minutes from knocking out top-flight opponents Wolves, only for Matt Doherty to snatch a 93rd-minute equaliser for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in a 2-2 draw.

Second-half strikes from Andre Gray and Isaac Success earned Watford a 2-0 win at Newcastle, whose wait for a first major domestic trophy since 1955 continues. That was despite the Hornets making 11 changes.

Newport County shocked Premier League Leicester in the third round and their cup run continues - but only just. Matt Dolan scored three minutes into injury time to earn a 1-1 draw at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Portsmouth are enjoying a fine season - they are second in League One - and they are still in the competition after drawing with Queens Park Rangers. Lee Brown had put the 2008 winners in front but Nahki Wells earned the Championship team a replay.

League One Gillingham knocked out one Welsh side, Cardiff, in the third round, but their hopes of eliminating another one ended at Swansea. Ollie McBurnie scored twice for the Championship club in a 4-1 win.

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman said he was left feeling "physically sick" and was "rapidly falling out of love with the game" after perceived refereeing mistakes in his side's 1-0 defeat at Derby.

Ben Whiteman's double - including a 90th-minute penalty - sent League One Doncaster into the fifth round for the first time in 63 years. That late winner earned a 2-1 victory over League Two Oldham.

Championship West Bromwich Albion battled to a 0-0 draw at Premier League Brighton.

Another Championship side, Millwall, host Premier League Everton at 17:30 GMT - you can watch BBC One coverage here - and League One's bottom side AFC Wimbledon will attempt to cause an upset when they face top-flight West Ham at 19:45.

The fifth-round draw takes place on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 on Monday