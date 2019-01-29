Charlton Women fined £500 over failure to provide oxygen

Charlotte Kerr had to wait half an hour for the ambulance before she was taken to hospital

Charlton have been fined £500 for failing to provide oxygen during their abandoned Women's Championship match with Manchester United on 13 January.

League rules say clubs must have oxygen on site but when Charlton's Charlotte Kerr, 24, was seriously injured, medics had to use United's supply.

After an hour delay, the referee called off the game as there was insufficient oxygen left to cover it safely.

Charlton say the club complied with pre-season medical guidelines.

They said oxygen was not on the list of items they believed they were required to have at home games.

However, the Football Association has found them guilty of breaching rule 14.5, which states: "Clubs shall ensure emergency sports first aid equipment is present and in full working order at each competition match.

"Such equipment to include as a minimum a spinal board, cervical collar, fracture splints, crutches, stretchers, oxygen and a defibrillator."

But Charlton, who competed in the third tier before earning their Championship licence last summer, say they complied with a checklist of 25 items they were given at the start of the season and oxygen was not one of the items listed.

They also say an FA delegation did not raise missing oxygen as a concern when they visited the stadium, so it has not been present at any home games this season.

Before they faced second-placed Manchester United they had already hosted nine games, including friendlies.

Kerr was injured following a collision when the score was 1-0 to United.

The match at The Oakwood was stopped and an ambulance called when Kerr injured her ribs and sternum but she was released from hospital the next day.

Club doctors from both teams were present but it is understood an ambulance took about half an hour to arrive at the game.

The FA says the game will be rescheduled.