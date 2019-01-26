Steve Evans: Peterborough United sack manager after 11 months in charge

Peterborough United have sacked manager Steve Evans after almost 11 months in charge of the League One club.

The 56-year-old Scot, and his assistant Paul Raynor, were 'released from their contracts' after their side's goalless draw with Charlton in League One.

Evans took over on 1 March 2018 and won 21 of his 52 games in charge.

He succeeded Grant McCann with the club eighth in the table, but eventually finished ninth, and leaves with Posh currently in sixth place.

Evans has lived near the city for 30 years and said when he was appointed that Peterborough were "probably the second club that's closest to my heart, the first being Glasgow Celtic".

Having failed to make the play-offs last season he began this season with five straight league wins.

But results have not carried on in the same vein - Posh have won just twice since the start of December and are 11 points off leaders Luton Town and five behind fifth-placed Sunderland, who have two games in hand.

More to follow.