Callum Hudson-Odoi hands in Chelsea transfer request

Callum Hudson-Odoi has only made five Chelsea starts this season and none of them have been in the Premier League

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request as he seeks a move away from Stamford Bridge in order to get more playing time.

The 18-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game at Chelsea and has been the subject of a £35m bid from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have been in talks with Hudson-Odoi, who has 18 months left on his contract, and want him to stay.

But he has only made five Chelsea starts and 14 appearances overall.

There have been reports Hudson-Odoi has been offered a new deal worth up to £80,000 a week, but playing time is understood to be the most important issue for the teenager, who has been at the club since he was eight.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been critical of Bayern after they went on the record about wanting to land the player.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said the German club "really want to sign him".

But during this transfer window, Chelsea have paid £58m to Borussia Dortmund for 20-year-old forward Christian Pulisic, who will join them next season.

And on Wednesday, Sarri recruited 31-year-old Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy him for £31.3m.