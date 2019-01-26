Marko Arnautovic: West Ham striker signs contact extension with Premier League club

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club.

Arnautovic, 29, had been the subject of a £35m bid from a Chinese club, thought to be Shanghai SIPG, with wages of around £200,000 a week on offer.

He was said to have wanted the move but on Friday the Austrian international "put a stop" to speculation by committing himself to the Hammers.

West Ham did not reveal the length of the contract extension.

More to follow.