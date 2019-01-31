St Johnstone v Celtic
- St. Johnstone are winless in nine league contests with Celtic (D2 L7) and haven't scored a single goal in any of their past four such games against them (D1 L3).
- Celtic have won each of their past four league away games against St. Johnstone, scoring 19 goals; they last went on a longer away winning streak against them between October 2000 and December 2011 (seven straight wins).
- This will be the second meeting between St. Johnstone and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership in five days after Celtic's 2-0 win on Wednesday - this is St. Johnstone's shortest gap between facing an opponent twice in the competition, whilst Celtic last played an opponent twice in such a short space of time back in November to December 2017, facing Motherwell on the 29th of November and again on December 2nd.
- St. Johnstone have lost two of their past three home league games (W1), as many as their previous 15 such matches combined (W5 D8 L2).
- Celtic's Ryan Christie, who has scored at least twice the number of Scottish Premiership goals against St. Johnstone (eight) than any other opponent, has been directly involved in four goals in his last three league games (two goals, two assists), including a goal against the Saints in midweek.