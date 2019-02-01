Leicester City v Manchester United

Leicester have claimed a league-high 13 points from losing positions this season, and Harry Maguire earned them a draw at Liverpool in midweek

TEAM NEWS

New Leicester signing Youri Tielemans could make his debut, with Foxes boss Claude Puel set to make a late decision on the Monaco loanee.

Puel has reported no new fitness concerns ahead of the weekend.

Manchester United are hopeful Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will overcome minor injuries to be available for Sunday's game.

The fit-again Chris Smalling could make his first appearance for two months, but Marcos Rojo remains sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Unbeaten in games against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in the last six weeks, you would imagine that Claude Puel could do little wrong - but home defeats to Cardiff and Southampton have ensured that his relationship with the fans remains edgy.

In an age when managers are sometimes asked to have at least as much charisma as they have credentials, Puel is a quiet man intent on not turning up the volume.

Manchester United's late, late comeback against Burnley was heralded by some as being in the best traditions of Sir Alex Ferguson's sides - but I don't recall United being two down to Burnley in the first place that often.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's upbeat and unfussy approach has obviously been a breath of fresh air, and his tactical nous impressive - but his side are not world-beaters yet.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Claude Puel on new signing Youri Tielemans: "He gives us the possibility to play with three in midfield and to have the better balance in attack.

"Youri can give us this good possibility to play box-to-box. I think he is a clinical player. He can score, he is a clever player. It will be interesting to have this player in our squad."

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Anthony Martial: "He's a fantastic finisher, great ability, he's young, he's intelligent, he knows his football.

"He knows that I'd like him to do a couple more runs in behind, but I've not seen many players with the quick feet and the skills in the last third as he has, so we're going to build his career and hopefully he'll grab the chance with both hands."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still unbeaten as Manchester United manager after getting out of jail from 2-0 down against Burnley.

But you know what? I think that run ends here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won just one of their last 21 league and cup games against Manchester United (D4, L16).

That solitary victory was by 5-3 at home in September 2014, when the Foxes came back from 2-0 and 3-1 down.

Leicester City

Leicester have won just four Premier League home games this season - only three sides have lower tallies: Southampton, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield.

The Foxes could lose three consecutive home league matches for the first time since 2014.

Leicester have earned 13 points from losing positions this season, more than any other Premier League side prior to the latest round of fixtures.

They have won just one of their last 14 matches on a Sunday in all competitions (D4, L9), which came against Everton in Claude Puel's first game in October 2017.

Manchester United