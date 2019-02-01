Manchester City v Arsenal

Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling scored as Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 in August

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will monitor Benjamin Mendy, who has sat out the last two games after suffering a swollen knee on his comeback from injury.

Captain Vincent Kompany will miss an eighth successive match because of a muscle problem.

Arsenal skipper Laurent Koscielny is back in full training after a jaw injury and could feature.

Loan signing Denis Suarez is available for his debut, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles's knee problem will be assessed.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is nearing a return from a foot injury and will also be monitored, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Pep Guardiola isn't panicking. "It sometimes happens." That was his calm response after the surprise defeat at Newcastle when Manchester City were sloppy and static.

The title race isn't over. Liverpool look nervy as leaders. But if City lose this, Pep might have to concede.

On paper, it should be a fourth top-flight win on the spin against Arsenal for the first time in 82 years.

Sergio Aguero has seven goals in 11 games against the Gunners. Guardiola is also unbeaten against Unai Emery, while Arsenal haven't kept a Premier League clean sheet on the road this season.

They also haven't won in 20 away games at established top-six opponents. I can't see that run changing. City won't slip up again.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Of course we are not happy about our last performance. But without the motivation we would not be here where we are in all the competitions.

"Many times when people say we are the perfect team and we are invincible my answer is always the same - every game we must improve, every game is a challenge to see what we can do better and sometimes there are ups and downs.

"Look at the results for this week - it was difficult for [Manchester] United and all the teams in the top six to win their games. There are a lot of games and to sustain that sometimes it is tough. That is the challenge."

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on loan signing Denis Suarez: "If he starts, I have confidence in him. I know the player.

"He is good. He is one player with the quality and he can help us with this quality and also with his ambition to do something important here. He knows the language - he can speak English. That is important to us.

"He can play right, left, [number] 10. I am going to use him in all positions in the attacking third. At Sevilla he played more as a left winger, at Villareal more a right winger and at Barcelona he was tucked more inside."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going to go with City to bounce back here. Yes, their whole team was flat against Newcastle on Tuesday but in my experience that just makes it easier to lift them collectively.

Every team puts in poor performances sometimes, and nobody really knows why, but I don't think it is a sign that City are about to struggle.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City can win a fourth consecutive top-flight game against the Gunners, a feat they last managed between 1935 and 1937.

Arsenal have lost the last four meetings in all competitions, conceding 11 goals and scoring just one.

Manchester City

City have won their previous five home games in league and cup, and have scored 24 unanswered goals in their last four matches at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning champions have lost four of their last nine Premier League games, as many defeats as in their previous 72 matches (W56, D12).

City have been beaten in three of their last seven Premier League games when they have scored first - they had lost just three of their previous 96 matches after taking a 1-0 lead.

They have dropped 16 points already this season, two more than they did in total last term.

Pep Guardiola is unbeaten in 11 games as a manager against Unai Emery (W7, D4).

Sergio Aguero has scored in seven of his last 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions, although he has not found the net in the last two meetings.

