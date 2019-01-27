Swansea City eager to show pedigree in FA Cup, says Bersant Celina

Swansea midfielder Bersant Celina lets fly to score in the FA Cup win over Gillingham

Bersant Celina believes Swansea City's FA Cup run is the perfect platform to show they are still "a top club".

Swansea were relegated from the Premier League last season but have stabilised under new manager Graham Potter and are 11th in the Championship.

Celina scored a fine goal in Saturday's 4-1 FA Cup win over Gillingham to book a place in the fifth round.

"I can see the fans, the team, the club we want to do well in this competition," said midfielder Celina.

"We want to get far and, especially now that the club went down last season, show that we're still a top club and we can do well.

"There's no better way than a cup like this and we can meet big teams and show how good we are."

Kosova international Celina joined Swansea from Manchester City in July 2018 and has become an integral part of the team.

The 22-year-old has made 27 appearances already this season and claimed his fifth goal of the campaign against the Gills, making it 3-1 after the League One visitors had pulled a goal back.

"They'd put a bit of pressure on us and, yeah, that goal killed the game for them," Celina added.

"It was a really important goal and... personally one of my best goals."

On Monday night Swansea will discover their opponents in the fifth round, in a draw that will be broadcast live on The One Show on BBC One from 19:00 GMT.

The following evening Potter's side return to league action with the visit of Birmingham City - managed by former boss Garry Monk - to the Liberty Stadium.