FA Cup: Fifth-round draw details and numbers

Media playback is not supported on this device Millwall's miracle, Shrewsbury's set-piece homework and FA Cup funnies

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place on Monday - and you can watch it live on The One Show on BBC One from 19:00 GMT.

League One sides AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers, the lowest-ranked clubs definitely through, will be ball numbers two and eight respectively.

Holders Chelsea and fourth-round opponents Sheffield Wednesday - on BBC One at 18:00 on Sunday - are ball nine.

The fifth-round ties will take place between 15-18 February.

Mark Chapman will present the draw and will be joined in the studio by two-time Arsenal FA Cup winner Ian Wright and former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott, a seven-time Women's FA Cup winner.

There is a Match of the Day FA Cup highlights show on Sunday on BBC One presented by Manish Bhasin from 22:30.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 5 live will have live commentary of both of Sunday's ties between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur (16:00) and Chelsea versus Sheffield Wednesday.

There is also full commentary of Monday's tie between non-league Barnet and Championship Brentford on 5 live from 19:45.

You can follow live text commentary of Sunday's and Monday's ties on the BBC Sport website.

Fifth-round draw numbers

1 Swansea City

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 Millwall

5 Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion

6 Bristol City

7 Derby County

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Chelsea or Sheffield Wednesday

10 Watford

11 Middlesbrough or Newport County

12 Manchester City

13 Barnet or Brentford

14 Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers

15 Manchester United

16 Crystal Palace or Tottenham Hotspur