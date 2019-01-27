St Mirren 1-3 Hibernian: Eddie May not interested in taking over from Neil Lennon

Eddie May does not want to succeed Neil Lennon, saying he "didn't enjoy" being a manager previously

Eddie May insists he has no interest in taking over as Hibs manager on a permanent basis after overseeing a comeback victory at St Mirren.

With Neil Lennon suspended, academy head May and coach Grant Murray took charge for the 3-1 win in Paisley.

The visitors trailed at half time but hit back with goals from Oli Shaw, Darren McGregor and Stevie Mallan.

"I've been a manager before, didn't enjoy it," said May, who had a spell as Falkirk boss in season 2009-10.

"Eddie May's not a football manager and Eddie May will just be hoping, with fingers crossed, that something happens very soon."

Hibs ended a run of five games without a win in the league to move up to seventh spot, five points behind St Johnstone.

"The players have always had performances in them," said May. "Sometimes they have not delivered, that can be a mentality thing. They certainly turned up today at a very difficult venue."

On Lennon's absence, May said: "It's been difficult for the players but I'm sure things will get sorted out and the most important thing is that the club moves forward."

McGregor, who smashed in Hibs' second goal, added: "Everything else is white noise. When we cross that white line it's up to us. We get paid to play football, so that's what we are concentrating on.

"The performances have been poor for the past couple of month, so we know we owe it to ourselves and the fans to come to places like this and pick up three points.

"Eddie and Grant have been brilliant with us and the reaction was testament to the players' character."

Buddies boss hopeful of more signings

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney felt his side had shown "a wee bit of naivety" after taking the lead through Simeon Jackson.

"We had to be more resolute and more strong and see out that little wave that Hibernian were having," he said.

"There were huge parts of that performance that, when the dust settles, we'll be very content with and very happy with. A huge amount of big performances and potential there for the future."

Kearney has already signed eight players in the January transfer window and fielded six of them against Hibs.

"We'll be hopeful of still getting one or two in before the window shuts," he added.

"Ideally, probably we'd need another striker in at this point in time and possibly something else in that top end of the pitch as well, maybe a wide area."