Irish Premiership: All the pressure on Linfield - Smyth

Linfield have won all three games against Belfast rivals Glentoran this season

Glentoran boss Gary Smyth says his improving side are in good shape to test Premiership leaders Linfield.

The Glens have won their last two league games under new boss Smyth while the Blues have the chance to go six points clear at the top.

"The boys are in great form and all the pressure is on Linfield as they have title aspirations," said Smyth.

"We go in with two wins under our belt so we will give it our all on Monday night and enjoy ourselves."

A win will take Glentoran up two places to seventh but it will be a tough task to overcome a Linfield side boasting a run of eight straight victories.

Title rivals Ballymena United and Crusaders both won on Saturday to keep the pressure on the pacesetters.

"I don't think we need to prepare mentally, we just have to prepare physically," said Blues boss David Healy.

"Because if you can't raise yourself for a derby game at Windsor Park then you're in the wrong game.

"It's a massive game - they've had a resurgence, they have good players who can hurt you and they will bring a big, vocal crowd."