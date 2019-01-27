Ivan Perisic: Arsenal target asks to leave Inter Milan

Perisic has been targeted by Arsenal after Manchester United failed to sign him in 2017

Arsenal target Ivan Perisic has handed in a transfer request to Inter Milan, according to the club's director Giuseppe Marotta.

The winger, 29, was an unused substitute in his side's 1-0 Serie A defeat at Torino on Sunday.

Before the game, Marotta told Sky Sports Italia: "Perisic has asked to leave but there is no offer for him. We will see in the coming days."

Premier League side Arsenal want to sign the Croatian on loan.

"Many players ask for a transfer," added Marotta. "Perisic has expressed this desire, we must try to satisfy him, respecting the asset value that the player has for the club."

Before the Torino match - in which defender Armando Izzo scored the only goal - the World Cup runner-up had played 18 of Inter's 20 Serie A games this season but scored just three goals.

Arsenal want to loan Perisic for the rest of the season, with an option to buy him in the summer for £35m.Ivan Perisic

BBC Sport understands Inter would be prepared to do business for between £35m-£40m.

The club rejected a similar-sized offer from Manchester United in 2017 and demanded £50m.

Torino's win leaves Inter eight points behind second-placed Napoli in Serie A.