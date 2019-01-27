FA Cup fourth round: Which players make your team of the round?

Big Shocks, big beards & Hodgson’s silky touch – FA Cup Catch up

There were plenty of upsets and big performances as West Ham and Everton were shocked by lower league opposition.

The Hammers were beaten 4-2 by League One's bottom club AFC Wimbledon, with Millwall defeating Everton 3-2.

Manchester City thrashed Burnley, Manchester United knocked out Arsenal and Crystal Palace beat Spurs.

Shrewsbury almost knocked out Wolves, and will go to a replay, while Doncaster secured their best cup run in 63 years.

But which cup heroes will make your team of the fourth round?

Use our selector below to decide.

