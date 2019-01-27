FA Cup fourth round: Which players make your team of the round?
-
- From the section FA Cup
There were plenty of upsets and big performances as West Ham and Everton were shocked by lower league opposition.
The Hammers were beaten 4-2 by League One's bottom club AFC Wimbledon, with Millwall defeating Everton 3-2.
Manchester City thrashed Burnley, Manchester United knocked out Arsenal and Crystal Palace beat Spurs.
Shrewsbury almost knocked out Wolves, and will go to a replay, while Doncaster secured their best cup run in 63 years.
But which cup heroes will make your team of the fourth round?
Use our selector below to decide.
- Watch all of the latest FA Cup highlights and reaction
- Fancy a flavour of the FA Cup? Sign up for the 2019 FA People's Cup