Wu Lei: Espanyol sign Chinese winger once compared to Diego Maradona

Wu Lei won the golden boot in the Chinese Super League last season

Espanyol have signed Chinese Super League top goalscorer Wu Lei from Shanghai SIPG.

China winger Wu, 27, scored 120 goals in 217 games for champions Shanghai, including 27 in the league last season.

The 27-year-old will become the second Chinese player to feature in La Liga.

Wu was compared to Argentina legend Diego Maradona by the coach who discovered him and made his senior debut for Shanghai aged 14 years and 287 days in 2006.

Espanyol lost 4-2 to Real Madrid on Sunday - a ninth defeat in 10 games that leaves them 15th in the Spanish top flight.

They are owned by Chinese company Rastar Managerial Group.

"This is one of the most important sports bets in its modern history," the club said about Wu, who played in China's 3-0 loss to Iran in the Asia Cup quarter-finals.