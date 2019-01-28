Peter Crouch: Stoke City open to offers, Danny Batth set to join Potters

The most recent of Peter Crouch's 201 goals in 716 senior appearances came against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup earlier this month

Stoke City are prepared to sell Peter Crouch if they can get the right offer for the former England striker.

Meanwhile, the Championship club are close to signing Wolves defender Danny Batth for £3.5m.

Crouch, 37, who cost the Potters £10m in 2011, has not started a league game for the club since 1 September.

Manager Nathan Jones is also open to offers for ex-Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, while Dutch midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has been released.

Centre-back Batth, 28, is midway through a season-long loan at Middlesbrough and has appeared 13 times for Boro this term.

He has been at Wolves since the age of 10.

Crouch, who won 42 England caps and played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, has played 716 games in a career that began as a trainee at Tottenham before making his first-team debut at Queens Park Rangers in August 2000.

He went on to play for Portsmouth twice, Aston Villa, Norwich, Southampton and Liverpool - for whom he played in the 2007 Champions League final loss to AC Milan - before returning to Spurs.

Crouch, whose contract runs out in the summer, has been used 21 times off the bench this season.

Meanwhile Fletcher, 34, who won 80 caps for Scotland, is also free to leave should a suitable offer be received.

Having moved from West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer in the summer of 2017 he has gone on to play 41 times for Stoke, but has made only two substitute appearances since the end of October.

