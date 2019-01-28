Who made Rob Maclean's Scottish Premiership team of the weekend?

The Scottish Premiership is back in full swing after two rounds of fixtures following the winter break.

BBC commentator Rob Maclean picks his team of the weekend.

Formation 4-3-3: Ofir Marciano (Hibernian); James Tavernier (Rangers), John Souttar (Hearts), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Nathan Ralph (Dundee); David Turnbull (Motherwell), Stevie Mallan (Hibernian), Callum McGregor (Celtic); Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Oli Shaw (Hibernian), Ryan Kent (Rangers).

Goalkeeper - Ofir Marciano

Hibernian, minus head coach Neil Lennon, showed real character to come back from a goal down against St Mirren in Paisley and goalkeeper Ofir Marciano takes a lot of credit for the 3-1 win. He made a couple of great saves to deny Stephen McGinn and Kyle McAllister.

Defenders - James Tavernier, John Souttar, Stuart Findlay, Nathan Ralph

Rangers captain James Tavernier set the tone for an impressive team performance. When did we last see Livingston blown away like that at home? On his 28th birthday, Tavernier was influential from start to finish, still piling in maximum effort when the match was well won at 3-0.

John Souttar made his first start for Hearts in two-and-a-half months and cruised through the win over Dundee. The Scotland defender was typically calm at the back and picked out Godinho with a perfect assist for the opening goal.

Kilmarnock did not do much going forward in the goalless draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie but they were solid in defence. Stuart Findlay is consistently outstanding for them. The former Celtic and Newcastle defender is a big part of the Killie success story.

Nathan Ralph has been a big plus for Dundee during a difficult time. The former Woking left-back is comfortable on the ball and delivers well from out wide. In a regularly changing team he's been an automatic pick.

Midfield - David Turnbull, Stevie Mallan, Callum McGregor

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has been one of the newcomers of the season so far and scored the only goal of the game twice in four days for the Steelmen. The 19-year-old makes a quality contribution whenever he plays.

There was, rightly, no great celebration from Stevie Mallan as the Hibs midfielder came back to haunt his old team St Mirren on Sunday. He had a hand in the first two goals then scored the clincher himself as Hibs moved up to seventh in the Premiership.

Another no-sweat Saturday for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor as he quietly controlled the game against Hamilton Academical. The opening goal in a comfortable 3-0 win was his first since October but the Scotland stick-on does not get so many scoring chances these days as he continues to flourish in a deeper role.

Forwards - Alfredo Morelos, Oli Shaw, Ryan Kent

Alfredo Morelos looked happier doing his own thing in Rangers' emphatic win at Livi than trying to team up with Jermaine Defoe in the 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock last Wednesday. He scored, hit the post and, on another day, would have had a hat-trick.

You may say Oli Shaw played only 40 minutes of Hibs' defeat of St Mirren but his introduction off the bench made all the difference. Like team-mate Mallan, the 20-year-old striker scored one goal and was involved in the other two.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent tormented the Livingston defence all Sunday afternoon at the Tony Macaroni Arena and lashed in the second goal. He's on loan from Liverpool and gaffer Steven Gerrard will be keen to make the temporary arrangement a permanent one.