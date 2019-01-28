Neil Lennon: Suspended Hibs boss 'would walk into another job' - Brendan Rodgers

Neil Lennon has enjoyed success in matches against Brendan Rodgers' Celtic

Neil Lennon "will walk into another job" if he leaves Hibernian, says Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Former Celtic boss Lennon, 47, has been suspended as Hibs head coach.

"I know Neil pretty well," said Rodgers. "The thing with Neil is he's not interested in being second best. He'll only ever want to be the best.

"I know how good a manager he is and what he puts into his life as a football manager, what a very good tactician he is."

Eddie May and Grant Murray took charge of Hibs for their 3-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday.

Rodgers' fellow Northern Irishman has been the head coach of the Easter Road side since 2016, took them to promotion the following year and secured fourth place and a record points tally in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Hibs are currently seventh in the top flight.

"If they end up parting their ways then of course it would be very disappointing and it would be a sad end to what has been a really, really successful time there," said Rodgers of the former Celtic manager.

"He galvanised Hibs when he went in there and has shown consistently what a fantastic job he's done there.

"As a guy, I've a lot of respect for him. I did as a player, I have done as a manager. He's a good man who loves the game. He's a real thoughtful guy, a very intelligent guy. I'm sure if it did come to an end at Hibs then he will walk into another job."