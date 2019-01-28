Rabbi Matondo: Schalke enquire about Manchester City's Wales winger

Rabbi Matondo made his senior Wales debut against Albania in November 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Schalke have contacted the club over Wales winger Rabbi Matondo.

Matondo, 18, is rated at around £10m, with another German Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig, also rumoured to be interested in the player.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance but has featured in four games for City in the EFL Trophy this season.

"They are interested in another young player," said Guardiola.

"I know how good he is. He is an incredibly fast winger, and a young talent. It shows this club is working well."

Earlier this month the Premier League champions sold Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid in deal that could be worth £22m.

Another youngster, English forward Jadon Sancho, 18, left the club to join Borussia Dortmund for £10m in August 2017.