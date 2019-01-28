Manchester United: Norman Whiteside 'amazed' at turnaround under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has a 100% record since taking over from Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United midfielder Norman Whiteside has hailed the impact of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Whiteside, who played 278 times for United in the 1980s, believes Solskjaer still has plenty to do to have a chance of becoming the next permanent boss.

He said: "It amazes me how players can go from mediocre to pulling out all the stops and winning eight in a row.

"I don't think it would be Ole at the moment but if he wins the next 10 games he'll back the board into a corner."

Whiteside, 53, was a young star for Northern Ireland and United with a highlight coming in 1985 when he scored the winner in the FA Cup final against Everton.

He was speaking in Belfast on Monday at the launch of the SuperCupNI youth tournament, which will be held in Northern Ireland this summer.

Norman Whiteside celebrates winning the 1985 FA Cup final along with United team-mate Kevin Moran

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Old Trafford job but Whiteside is delighted with the change of atmosphere at the club since the arrival of the Norwegian.

"Pochettino's name has been bandied about for the last few months but not after his cup results in the last week," added Whiteside.

"It's as though the reins have been taken off since Ole came in - young Rashford is scoring goals along with loads of assists while Pogba is getting in the box every two minutes.

"When players get the ball they look up and go forward, not backwards. It's all change and there's a buzz around the ground again.

"You only have to walk towards Old Trafford on match days and you can feel the buzz with people laughing and smiling. Winning does that - puts smiles on people's faces.

"Ole has nothing to lose, he's on a short-term ticket so you give it your best shot. That's exactly what he is doing and it's paying off at the moment."