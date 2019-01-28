Alan Hardy: FA looking into "inappropriate photo" posted by Notts County owner

Alan Hardy took over as Notts County owner on 12 January 2017

The Football Association is looking into the conduct of Notts County owner Alan Hardy after he admitted posting an "inappropriate photo" on Twitter.

The social media post, which included a picture of a naked man, has since been removed by Hardy.

Hardy later announced that he was putting the struggling League Two club up for sale, but insisted the tweet was "not a factor" in the decision.

It is understood the FA will ask Hardy for his observations over the incident.

On Sunday Hardy apologised for the tweet and said it was an "honest mistake as a result of my camera roll being included in a screenshot".

He went on to say that he would leave Twitter, however his profile remains online.