League Two
Newport0MK Dons1

Newport County 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons

MK Dons players celebrate
MK Dons' victory ended a run of six defeats in their last seven away games

MK Dons substitute Chuks Aneke struck late to spoil Newport County's warm-up for Saturdays FA Cup fifth round glamour tie with Manchester City.

Aneke drove home a rebound after Newport keeper Joe Day had saved a low shot from Jake Hesketh.

Both sides had chances, with Newport's Jamille Matt and visiting striker David Wheeler off target before the break.

Newport hit the woodwork more than once after the interval but were unable to break down the visitor's defence.

MK Dons showed real attacking intent in the last quarter and substitute Aneke netted his 13th goal of the campaign on 88 minutes to fire the visitors into the League Two promotion play off positions.

Line-ups

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 26Poole
  • 5FranksSubstituted forSheehanat 90'minutes
  • 28Demetriou
  • 7Willmott
  • 15Bakinson
  • 17Bennett
  • 3Butler
  • 19KennedySubstituted forDolanat 70'minutes
  • 9AmondSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 82'minutes
  • 11Matt

Substitutes

  • 2Pipe
  • 8Dolan
  • 10Marsh-Brown
  • 14Azeez
  • 16Sheehan
  • 25O'Brien
  • 30Townsend

MK Dons

  • 22Moore
  • 16MartinSubstituted forHeskethat 75'minutes
  • 4Walsh
  • 26Cargill
  • 25Brittain
  • 18McGrandles
  • 6Cissé
  • 3Lewington
  • 8Gilbey
  • 14Agard
  • 21WheelerSubstituted forAnekeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nicholls
  • 5Baudry
  • 10Aneke
  • 11Hesketh
  • 24Houghton
  • 33Harley
  • 34Walker
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
2,860

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 0, MK Dons 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 0, MK Dons 1.

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).

Foul by Regan Poole (Newport County).

Jake Hesketh (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Josh Sheehan replaces Fraser Franks.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 0, MK Dons 1. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Tyreeq Bakinson.

Attempt blocked. Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.

Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Padraig Amond.

Attempt saved. Dan Butler (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).

Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Chuks Aneke replaces David Wheeler.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Jake Hesketh replaces Russell Martin.

Attempt missed. Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).

Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).

Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Matthew Dolan replaces Ben Kennedy.

Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).

Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Padraig Amond (Newport County).

Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Tyreeq Bakinson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Wheeler (MK Dons).

Ben Kennedy (Newport County) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Ben Kennedy (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).

Hand ball by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Day.

Attempt saved. David Wheeler (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City311710455312461
2Mansfield321513448252358
3Bury32169762392357
4MK Dons32158950321853
5Colchester321571052351752
6Carlisle321641250381252
7Forest Green321312747321551
8Exeter31149843311251
9Stevenage32145133640-447
10Swindon321210103841-346
11Oldham311291049381145
12Tranmere31129104540545
13Crewe32136133841-345
14Grimsby32134153639-343
15Newport31127123949-1043
16Northampton32814104145-438
17Crawley32114173646-1037
18Cheltenham3198143648-1235
19Cambridge31105162950-2135
20Port Vale3189142738-1133
21Yeovil3279163243-1130
22Morecambe3178163250-1829
23Macclesfield3277183354-2128
24Notts County31510163261-2925
View full League Two table

