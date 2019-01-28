Greg Stewart: Aberdeen striker wants to 'put things right' during loan spell

Stewart has returned to the Dons for a second loan stint

Greg Stewart says he returned to Aberdeen because he has "unfinished business" with the club.

The Birmingham City striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Kilmarnock, but has switched to the Dons until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old spent the 2017/18 season at Pittodrie, scoring three times in 34 appearances.

"I just felt like I didn't do enough the first time I was here," Stewart said.

"I felt like I still had unfinished business from the time before, and to get that chance to come back again I felt like I had to take it. It was just a case of coming back and trying to put things right."

Stewart is out of contract at his parent club at the end of the season, but the 28-year-old insisted he is not thinking ahead to the summer yet.

"Right now I'm not really concerned about what's going to happen next year," he said.

"I just want to focus on now, and try and put everything into Aberdeen until the end of the season, and hopefully we can do something."