Scott Bain: Celtic goalkeeper surprised at run of games at start of 2019

Scott Bain has kept eight clean sheets in his nine Celtic appearances so far this term

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v St Johnstone Venue: Celtic Park Date: Wednesday, 30 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Scott Bain admits he is surprised to have been given a run of games as Celtic's starting goalkeeper.

Bain, 27, has played all three of Celtic's games since they returned from their winter break - keeping three clean sheets.

Craig Gordon, 36, had been the club's first choice in the first half of the season.

"Craig's always played to the highest standard you can imagine. It's been a surprise to get games," said Bain.

"When I've come in, I've done well enough to show that I'm capable of playing at this club.

"We're both experienced enough for the manager to say, 'you're going to play' or 'you're not going to play'. We prepare every week as we're going to play anyway. I don't think there needs to be a clarification on it."

'Biggest enemy can be your ego'

Manager Brendan Rodgers has ruled Dedryck Boyata out of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership home match against St Johnstone while fellow centre-half Filip Benkovic is a doubt.

Tom Rogic has returned to the club following Australia duty at the Asian Cup and though the midfielder will not feature against Saints, he could be back to face the same opposition in Perth on Sunday.

Wednesday's match is Celtic's game in hand and a 12th league home win out of 12 would take Rodgers' side six points clear of Rangers.

"Your biggest enemy in these type of games can be your ego," said the manager. "You've got a game in hand and you're playing at home and just because we've won every other game, you can never take it for granted.

"We love playing at home. Away it's been slightly more difficult for us this season but that's the way it's been for lots of teams this season.

"At this part of the season to have that [six-point gap] would be great but we know we have to earn that."