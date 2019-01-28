Morocco to host Argentina in March

Morocco will host Argentina in a friendly in March

The Argentina Football Association has confirmed a friendly against Morocco on 26 March in Rabat.

Morocco travel to face Malawi in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier just days before the friendly.

The Atlas Lions have already secured a place at the Nations Cup finals, while Malawi have been eliminated.

Argentina for their part will face fellow South Americans Venezuela in another friendly in Madrid ahead of the Morocco fixture.

The two-time World Cup winners have won both their previous matches, both friendlies, against Morocco.

In 1994 Diego Maradona was among the scorers as the Argentines beat the visiting Moroccans 3-1.

The only other meeting was 10 years later in Casablanca with the South Americans winning 1-0.