Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock challenge striker's red card at Aberdeen

Kilmarnock have appealed against the red card shown to Kris Boyd in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

Boyd, 35, was dismissed following his challenge on Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and will serve a one-match ban unless the sending off is overturned.

Killie host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Friday and the Rugby Park club say "a fast track hearing will be held later this week".

Steve Clarke's side are third in the Scottish Premiership.